Chris Cuomo saga: HarperCollins cancels forthcoming book from disgraced CNN star

HarperCollins is no longer publishing Chris Cuomo's forthcoming book amid the swirling scandals plaguing the ex-CNN anchor.

"Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book," a HarperCollins spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

Cuomo's book, titled "Deep Denial," was described by the publisher as "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America – about our strength and our character – and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality."

The disgraced anchor previously announced Monday that he was ending his SiriusXM radio show.

CNN announced on Saturday it had terminated Cuomo, who had already been placed on an indefinite suspension for his involvement in his brother's scandals, after CNN learned of "additional information" that expedited Cuomo's firing.

"Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter confirmed on Sunday that the "additional information" CNN had referenced was a sexual misconduct allegation that was brought to the network's attention by the accuser's attorney, Debra Katz.

According to Katz, her client is a "former junior colleague" from another network, which Stelter asserted was ABC News. Cuomo worked at ABC News from 2006-2013 before joining CNN. Cuomo has denied the new allegations.

Notably, Katz also represents Charlotte Bennett, the second woman to accuse now-ousted Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

The younger Cuomo was previously accused of sexual harassment by veteran TV producer Shelley Ross, who came forward in September in a guest essay from The New York Times alleging Cuomo squeezed her buttock at a 2005 event while the two of them worked at ABC News. Ross provided a copy of the email Cuomo sent to there at the time apologizing for his actions.

The beginning of the end for Chris Cuomo at CNN began last week when the New York Attorney General's office released documents from its sexual harassment investigation into ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, revealing the anchor was far more involved in helping his brother than he publicly acknowledged.

Reports are foreshadowing an ugly legal battle between the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host and the network over his abrupt firing.

Both Cuomo and CNN have "lawyered up" as the anchor allegedly is seeking at least $18 million plus damages for ending his multi-year contract. Cuomo was reportedly making $6 million per year.