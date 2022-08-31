Expand / Collapse search
Chris Bedford: DOJ lost the American people's trust

He says the agency has a history of lying to the public

Chris Bedford to the FBI: Show us the evidence

The Federalist senior editor Chris Bedford said the burden is on the FBI and Department of Justice to show evidence as to why it raided former President Donald Trump's residence on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

The Federalist senior editor Chris Bedford explained why Americans should be holding the Justice Department and FBI accountable after the Mar-a-Lago raid on "The Ingraham Angle.

CHRIS BEDFORD: If the FBI raided someone as prominent as former President Trump's home, they would say, "Oh my gosh, what happened? Something really bad." But we know better now because we’ve seen the Stefan Halper lies have come apart, the Steele Dossier has come apart. FBI agents have dishonored themselves, have been forced to resign. People walked out of the building over this sort of stuff. They don’t have our trust anymore. And you know, that's actually healthy. The American public should not just look at the FBI arresting or raiding political opponents' homes — raiding, in this case, and saying, "That’s OK, we trust them." 

TRUMP FBI RAID: FORMER PRESIDENT'S TEAM RESPONDS TO DOJ ARGUMENT AGAINST ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ 

We should demand answers. The onus is absolutely on them. And I like how the Democratic Party has changed from one that questions the FBI forever to one that now just does their bidding, because the FBI seems to be working with them. Right now the plurality of Independents, according to polling, and the majority of Republicans are saying, "Hold on, FBI. The ball's in your court. You show us what you have because right now, we don’t trust you."

