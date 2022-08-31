Chris Bedford: DOJ lost the American people's trust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Federalist senior editor Chris Bedford explained why Americans should be holding the Justice Department and FBI accountable after the Mar-a-Lago raid on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRIS BEDFORD: If the FBI raided someone as prominent as former President Trump's home, they would say, "Oh my gosh, what happened? Something really bad." But we know better now because we’ve seen the Stefan Halper lies have come apart, the Steele Dossier has come apart. FBI agents have dishonored themselves, have been forced to resign. People walked out of the building over this sort of stuff. They don’t have our trust anymore. And you know, that's actually healthy. The American public should not just look at the FBI arresting or raiding political opponents' homes — raiding, in this case, and saying, "That’s OK, we trust them."

We should demand answers. The onus is absolutely on them. And I like how the Democratic Party has changed from one that questions the FBI forever to one that now just does their bidding, because the FBI seems to be working with them. Right now the plurality of Independents, according to polling, and the majority of Republicans are saying, "Hold on, FBI. The ball's in your court. You show us what you have because right now, we don’t trust you."

