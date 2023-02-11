Chinese corporations on American soil are 'dangerous' warns former gubernatorial candidate

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ on Saturday morning to discuss the partnership between Chinese company Gotion and a Michigan-based start-up to build Electric Vehicle battery plants in Michigan. Dixon warned of the threat to national security from China and that having Chinese corporations based in the United States is 'dangerous'.

TUDOR DIXON: … There are two factories that are coming to Michigan. One is potentially coming. The other one, we've already committed 715 million taxpayer dollars to this Chinese corporation, and that's what's so upsetting to the people here in Michigan and should be upsetting to the people across the country, is that we are taking taxpayer dollars and under a secrecy agreement, giving these taxpayer dollars to a Chinese corporation to come into the center of the country, but really the center of North America. And we should all be concerned about this when we see these surveillance balloons flying over the United States. Now we're shooting more objects out over Alaska saying what could possibly be coming into the United States. You talk about having an epicenter for Chinese corporations right in the center of North America, between Canada, between the United States. This is dangerous.

… So when we are allowing Chinese corporations on American soil, remember, they are not allowing the same in China. They are not allowing American corporations to buy land in China.

