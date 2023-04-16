The Chinese are in almost every country in Latin America: Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that China is extending its reach into neighboring countries and regions, turning them, like Colombia, against the U.S. The Democratic congressman said the U.S. will "wake up one of these days" and see how close China really is.

REP. HENRY CUELLAR: The Chinese are in almost every country in Latin America. And what's happening is, you're looking at leftist leaders being elected. I mean, look what happened to Colombia. Colombia used to be one of our strongest allies. And we're seeing that there are going left. And there's so many countries, so we need to pay attention. Like you all are saying, we need to pay attention to what's happened in our own backyard because we're going to wake up one of these days and realize how close the Chinese and other adversaries are right across the river.

President Biden's weakness has led longtime U.S. allies like Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and others to turn to China and abandon the proposition that America will always be the prime superpower in the world, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested Friday.

Cotton responded to recent reports on "Hannity" regarding China's rising influence in all parts of the globe – and that China, Russia and Iran also present a growing "axis of evil" not unlike past nefarious alliances. The senator said Brazil's new liberal President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned to China with little apparent notice by Biden, despite the country's role as the premier economy in South America.



