The Chinese are in almost every country in Latin America: Rep. Henry Cuellar

Intelligence documents show Chinese reach into industrial sectors in neighboring countries

Chinas cozying up to Latin America because its ‘close to our own border’: Rep. Henry Cuellar Video

Chinas cozying up to Latin America because its ‘close to our own border’: Rep. Henry Cuellar

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, says the U.S. must pay more attention to ‘our own backyard’ as China buys up industrial sectors in Mexico and Latin America. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, told ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ that China is extending its reach into neighboring countries and regions, turning them, like Colombia, against the U.S. The Democratic congressman said the U.S. will "wake up one of these days" and see how close China really is.

CHINA EXPANDS WARTIME MILITARY DRAFT TO INCLUDE VETERANS AND COLLEGE STUDENTS
 
REP. HENRY CUELLAR: The Chinese are in almost every country in Latin America. And what's happening is, you're looking at leftist leaders being elected. I mean, look what happened to Colombia. Colombia used to be one of our strongest allies. And we're seeing that there are going left. And there's so many countries, so we need to pay attention. Like you all are saying, we need to pay attention to what's happened in our own backyard because we're going to wake up one of these days and realize how close the Chinese and other adversaries are right across the river. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the countrys economic and social development at a political gathering in Beijing, China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the countrys economic and social development at a political gathering in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

President Biden's weakness has led longtime U.S. allies like Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and others to turn to China and abandon the proposition that America will always be the prime superpower in the world, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., suggested Friday.

Cotton responded to recent reports on "Hannity" regarding China's rising influence in all parts of the globe – and that China, Russia and Iran also present a growing "axis of evil" not unlike past nefarious alliances. The senator said Brazil's new liberal President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has turned to China with little apparent notice by Biden, despite the country's role as the premier economy in South America.

BIDEN'S WEAKNESS HAS LED BRAZIL, EGYPT, UAE, OTHERS TO TURN TO CHINA OVER AMERICA, SENATOR SAYS

What happens if China masters AI first? Video

