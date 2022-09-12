Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

When China buys US farmland, they hear 'this place is open': Geoffrey Cain

Chinese companies have been purchasing hundreds of acres of U.S. farmland

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
What is China's goal for the US land it's buying? Video

What is China's goal for the US land it's buying?

Lincoln Network senior fellow Geoffrey Cain said its baffling that China can buy US farmland on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lincoln Network senior fellow Geoffrey Cain explained why China is purchasing U.S. farmland on "The Ingraham Angle.

GEOFFREY CAIN: The CCP is buying through private companies in China massive tracts of land, many acres of land that are right near military bases, so there's one example in North Dakota, another one in Texas. It truly is a wild situation to see Chinese companies openly buying land where they can spy on American military bases.

AS CHINA GAINS FOOTHOLDS IN AMERICA, CONGRESS IS ‘SLEEPING AT THE WHEEL,' FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS

China is a communist country and people can not own land, the state owns land. We can't go there, we can't buy land, open a factory on that land, but Chinese companies are free to come here. This place is open. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

What is China's goal for the US land its buying? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.