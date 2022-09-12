When China buys US farmland, they hear 'this place is open': Geoffrey Cain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lincoln Network senior fellow Geoffrey Cain explained why China is purchasing U.S. farmland on "The Ingraham Angle."

GEOFFREY CAIN: The CCP is buying through private companies in China massive tracts of land, many acres of land that are right near military bases, so there's one example in North Dakota, another one in Texas. It truly is a wild situation to see Chinese companies openly buying land where they can spy on American military bases.

China is a communist country and people can not own land, the state owns land. We can't go there, we can't buy land, open a factory on that land, but Chinese companies are free to come here. This place is open.

