China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

"Green Fraud" author Marc Morano joined "Fox News Primetime" to discuss progressive's pressuring President Biden to go soft on China's human rights abuses in favor of a climate agenda.

MARC MORANO: Well these activists, and by the way, make no mistake Biden is going to cave on this, right now the White House is posturing themselves as hawks they are not going to give in, but essentially the Earth is facing such a climate catastrophe that it doesn't matter what China does. It doesn't matter what China does in any human rights violations and any other policy all that matters is that we save the planet. So, in doing so, we are going to completely kneecap the United States by continuing to shut down our energy and then turning it over to China, which by the way is building the equivalent of one new coal plant a week as America shuts down our energy. This is bonkers but this is going to the American foreign policy pause the sunrise movement, union concerned scientists heavily involved. What's going to end up happening is they will get some kind of verbal or written concession from China to do better and they will say well, we held strong, and then they are going to go through and kneecap the U.S. on this climate agenda with China.

…

Even as we go to the solar and wind mandates and electric car batteries, cobalt Chinese-owned factories in Africa are being run by these Chinese companies with human rights abuses allegations of underage laborers. So this is not just human rights abuses in China but looking at them in Africa as China essentially is buying up Africa now.

