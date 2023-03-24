Expand / Collapse search
Children's advocate calls for TikTok's parent company to 'compensate' kids for data collection

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said his children living in Singapore do not have access to the 'Under 13 experience' like American kids

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
After TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled in an explosive House hearing Thursday, a children's advocate told Fox News it is time for the app's parent company to be better regulated and potentially "compensate" those whose data it secretly collects.

Lisa Cline, chairwoman of the Children's Screen Time Action Network, told "The Story" Friday the bipartisan outrage shown against Chew represented how Americans are beginning to realize the danger of social media particularly among youth.

"It's time for a massive recall. Kids are dying. The disturbing content is force-fed to these children," she said.

"I don't know that I totally agree with a ban entirely, but I think a massive recall, a regulatory body that needs to oversee this stuff, raising the age limits; kids should be compensated. They should all get checks for the personal data they have forked over and line the pockets of ByteDance with."

FILE - The TikTok Inc. building is seen in Culver City, Calif.

ByteDance, a Chinese-based Cayman-incorporated tech firm, is the parent company of TikTok.

Cline also reacted to Chew's noted response to a question from Rep. Nanette Barrigan, D-Calif., who asked why the CEO doesn't allow his 8-year-old child on the app.

Chew replied that because he lives in Singapore, his children are unable to access the "Under-13 experience" but added if he was in the U.S. he would allow his child to use that app "experience."

Cline said that exchange also underlines why the U.S. must take action, going on to praise Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox for passing a law reportedly requiring parental consent and time limits for apps such as TikTok and Instagram. 

The first-in-the-nation laws were, however, opposed by civil liberties groups, according to the U.K. Guardian.

"Short of moving to Utah, which has some nice laws that came out this morning… you have to be vigilant, diligent, speak with your kids about the dangers. Don't be afraid to look at their phone," Cline said.

"You probably purchased the phone. You probably pay the bills for that phone. It's your phone. And, you know, maybe make it not cool. Go on TikTok yourself."

On tragedies where children have died from "choking" challenges on TikTok, Cline said families are being "violated" by the influence of social media. Cline said Big Tech's strategy is often to blame parents for not curtailing their children's app usage.

"It is not our fault. It is not our children's fault. Try not to get upset with the kids. It's not their fault either. Their prefrontal cortex cannot handle turning this stuff off," she concluded.

