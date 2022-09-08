Children of firefighter killed on 9/11 join FNDY to honor his memory: 'Dad was like Superman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The children of a New York City firefighter killed in the 9/11 attacks are carrying out his legacy by joining the FDNY to honor his memory after he made the ultimate sacrifice.

First responder Carl Asaro's oldest son Carl Asaro Jr. joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss how he made the decision to follow in his father's footsteps 21 years after he was tragically killed.

"My dad was like Superman… he could do no wrong," Asaro Jr. told co-host Steve Doocy. "We're always proud of him… We were part of the firehouse, the fire department, when we were kids… the Christmas parties… all the events, the picnics and stuff like that."

"My dad was always happy," he continued. "My mom was happy and life was always good… so it was kind of an easy choice."

39-year-old Asaro was a member of the FDNY Engine 54/Ladder 4/Battalion 9 deployed to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. None of those firefighters returned home and Asaro's body was never recovered.

Doocy asked Asaro Jr. about a pin he was wearing, which he said he wears as a tribute to his dad.

"We buried a guitar case with this very logo at the top with letters and red, white and blue pins on the inside and some T-shirts of his and everything, so it's just a tribute little nod to my father," he said.

Asaro Jr.'s biggest inspiration to serve the community is his family, including three siblings who also signed up to answer the call of duty as firefighters.

"I'm proud of him, and I'm proud of everything that he's done," Asaro Jr. said. "I wouldn't be sitting here if it wasn't for him."

Sunday marks 21 years since the tragic terror attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.