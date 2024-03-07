Child singing sensation wows sports arenas with her passion: 'I just feel really happy'

An 8-year-old girl is wowing audiences with her unique rendition of the National Anthem.

Kinsley Murray took the internet by storm when her performance of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ at a Pacers game went viral. The child singer wowed audiences with the range of her young voice and the soul she put in her vocals.

"I don't get nervous because I just feel really happy, and I feel like I can do this," she told "The Story" this week.

The child prodigy, who says she draws from Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift and Fergie, says she feels "inspired" when she hears people cheering for her in the crowd.

"When the crowd cheers, they're just like, "whoa" and that gets me going," she said.

Murray began singing in her father’s choir and later went on to perform at minor league baseball teams, NBA teams and college teams.

"She likes to inspire people, and she likes to be the passion," her father Shafer Murray told Fox News. "She wants to look glitz[y] and glamorous. So, she wants her nails done, hair done and everything to look super fab. So, I do what I can."