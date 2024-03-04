'Feminist' professor attacks women for crying 'White tears' to preserve female-only spaces: 'Racist'

An "intersectional feminist" professor in the United Kingdom claimed that it was "racist" to advocate for spaces exclusively for biological females, according to a research article.

Dr. Helen Clarke is a professor affiliated with Oxford Brookes.

"Helen’s research explores how decolonial feminism can be used to create alternative practices of solidarity, tackling trans-hostility in cis-lesbian communities. She is involved in various feminist projects, working at creating more inclusive and supportive activist environments for all women, non-binary folk and gender diverse people," a biography on the research paper said.

Clarke’s main point in her piece, first reported by the College Fix, attacked assertions that transgender people should be excluded from the LGBT acronym. She specifically calls out an organization called "The LGB Alliance," which seeks to preserve women-only spaces.

The LGB Alliance "argue[s] that some predatory men masquerade as women merely to access these spaces, requiring the exclusion of trans women to protect (cis) women’s safety," Clark said.

Therefore, the "LGB Alliance can be read as (re)producing harmful discourses related to heteronormativity, racism and classism, [and] ultimately, hinder progress towards LGBTQ+ equality," the professor said.

Clarke argued that the group uses "political Whiteness" in their activism.

"[H]eteroactivism is particularly successful when employed alongside political Whiteness," Clark said.

"LGB Alliance, and its argument that trans women should be excluded from (cis) lesbian spaces, is dependent on modern/western schemas of anatomically correct bodies," meaning that women have vaginas and males have penises.

"To be sex/gender normative, and to be ‘properly’ lesbian, gay, or bisexual, is reliant upon having an appropriately marked male or female body (to be in possession of a penis or a vagina) and to be sexually attracted to others with the same bodily components," Clark said. "Consequently, trans women, and trans lesbians, cannot claim the ontological category of ‘womanhood’ due to their unalterable physicality."

The idea that women and men are identified by their female and male sex organs, respectively, "is a product of… racial science," Clark continued.

"This model, reliant on biological sex, is a product of colonial/racial science, in which ‘femaleness’ is restricted to white, middle-class European women. Moreover, LGB Alliance focuses on the threat of ‘male’ physicality, and the anxiety that trans women may enter ‘female-only’ spaces with their penises intact. By positioning the penis as the foundation of (cis) women’s oppression, the experiences of women of color, and their lived realities of racism, are marginalized."

She then argued "White women" are complicit in reaping the rewards of "White supremacy."

"[W]hite feminism enables particular groups of White women to ignore their role in socio-cultural violence. The privileges experienced by White women, although unevenly distributed, are gained in some measure by being complicit in White supremacy and its system of unearned racial rewards."

When White women have "these racial advantages," it causes them to "exhibit defensiveness." In particular, Clarke said White women may use their "White tears" which was part of their "fragility."

"White tears to emphasize their sense of victimization. This ‘White fragility’ …is a distortion of reality, as White women recenter themselves as the ‘real’ victims, simultaneously denying racial traumas experienced by people of color," Clark said.

Clark's X account similarly has posts about White women.

"White middle-class ‘feminists’ have done terrible things, inc oppressing women of color. If we imagine that feminism is always a public good, we ignore the harm that it has sometimes caused," she said in September 2023.