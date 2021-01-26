Chicago Teachers Union panned for music video using interpretive dance to demand 'safe' return to schools

The Chicago Teachers Union has raised eyebrows with a bizarre music video artistically expressing members' refusal to return to schools during the coronavirus pandemic unless it is "safe."

Last weekend, thousands of Chicago educators voted against resuming in-person teaching as scheduled Monday, defying a district order for them to return to the classroom.

On Saturday, the CTU shared a music video meant to drive its message of safety for its educators.

"Six of our rank-and-file dance teachers come together to use their art form as a voice to express their desire to feel safe amidst [Chicago Public Schools'] teacher return policy. They stand in solidarity with all educators at risk, because no one should have to choose between life and livelihood," CTU tweeted.

The video, titled "The Moment We're Safe," shows five teachers dancing in their living rooms, some accompanied by dance partners, while another performs outside.

"Make it make sense!" a narrator exclaims. "Safety is essential. Keep our students and teachers safe."

"It's our livelihood versus our lives ... In this moment, be safe. Our children deserve to be safe. We want to feel safe ... Safe return or no return," the narrator continues.

The video has since gone viral and received plenty of mockery on Tuesday.

"Dear God," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker reacted.

"Is this a parody account?" Ricochet editor Bethany Mandel asked.

"This whole video is about as comprehensible as the urban unions’ negotiating position," Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman tweeted.

