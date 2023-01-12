Expand / Collapse search
Chicago mayor ripped by the ACLU for 'inappropriately coercive' email to city school teachers

Lightfoot's re-election campaign emailed Chicago Public School teachers encouraging them to give students 'credit' for volunteering on the campaign

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
The Illinois American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to "renounce" an "inappropriately coercive" email sent from her campaign to public school teachers, encouraging them to give students "credit" for volunteering on the mayor’s re-election campaign. 

A campaign staffer reportedly emailed the request to Chicago Public School teachers Wednesday, encouraging them to offer students "credit" for volunteering through the campaign’s "externship program." 

"We’re simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring," according to the email, which was obtained by WTTW News.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign sent an email to teachers encouraging them to give "credit" to students who volunteered on the campaign.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign sent an email to teachers encouraging them to give "credit" to students who volunteered on the campaign. (REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski)

The ACLU took issue with the campaign’s actions, saying it raised First Amendment concerns. 

"The Lightfoot campaign’s email to Chicago Public School teachers urging them to offer extra credit to students as an incentive to volunteer on the Mayor’s re-election campaign is inappropriately coercive and raises First Amendment concerns," the nonprofit organization said in a statement. "The Supreme Court has made clear that government officials cannot use their office or power to coerce participation or to punish for lack of participation in political campaigns."

The ACLU also said the campaigns actions "harken back to the worst days of the Chicago political machine."

"To be clear, this is now Mayor Lightfoot’s responsibility. It cannot be swept away by statements from subordinates in her campaign," the group continued. "The Mayor should personally and publicly renounce this infraction in strong, explicit language, making clear that no one in Chicago should feel compelled to participate in her re-election campaign. That is what is necessary in this moment." 

The Illinois ACLU called the email from the Lightfoot campaign "coercive."

The Illinois ACLU called the email from the Lightfoot campaign "coercive." (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The Chicago Teachers Union called the move a "shake down," and said it was "unethical and wrong on so many levels." 

Lightfoot’s campaign said it was "common practice" to give high school and college students the opportunity to volunteer on campaigns for credit, but that all staff had been reminded that contacting city employees is "off limits," Fox 32 reported. 

The Lightfoot campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

