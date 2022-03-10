Expand / Collapse search
Putin laughing at Biden administration's Ukraine response, 'licking his chops' watching: Charlie Hurt

Fox News contributor says it's 'amazing' how much discord there was between Biden and his 'supposed allies'

Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt discussed the Biden administration dispatching Vice President Kamala Harris and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley to meet with allies on Wednesday's "Ingraham Angle."

CHARLIE HURT: It's sort of amazing how much discord there is between the Biden administration and all of their supposed allies in Ukraine. I mean, at every turn, our administration and Ukraine have been at odds, whether it's Joe Biden talking up the war in the weeks leading up to this or this whole catastrophe involving the Polish jets. But one person who is very clear about all of this: Vladimir Putin, is sitting back laughing at all of this, whether it's Gen. Milley or the president, you know, he's just licking his chops.

