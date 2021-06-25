Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Charlie Hurt wonders 'who the heck is in charge' at the White House

Fox News contributor labels the president's behavior 'beyond creepy'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Charlie Hurt: Biden's whispering is 'beyond creepy' Video

Charlie Hurt: Biden's whispering is 'beyond creepy'

Fox News contributors Charlie Hurt and Jason Chaffetz discuss the president's communication skills

Fox News contributors Charlie Hurt and Jason Chaffetz react to Biden's widely mocked press conference, in which he "creepily" whispered through many talking points. They also discussed a poll showing growing support for socialism in the United States on "Hannity."

CHARLIE HURT: I don't know what [Biden's] trying to do, and if the idea is to try to get attention for himself, he's obviously getting attention for himself but not in a good way. It's really creepy, it's really weird. Then the other thing is the thing that he forgot to mention, I don't know, was a building collapsed in Florida, and then he comes back to the microphone and starts joking around about it. I'm sorry, this is not funny, that's not funny, and it's beyond creepy because it really does raise serious questions about who the heck is in charge over there at the White House right now?

Jason Chaffetz also commented on the president's behavior.

JASON CHAFFETZ: That's the problem, he goes out and goes in front of the media and then they go back and they whispered in his ear and they said Mr. President, you can't do that deal, you're not allowed to do that. It's like when he goes to the microphone, Jesse, and he's going to talk to the media the few times he does and then he says oh I'm going to get in trouble if I don't call on the right person. You're right, I mean c'mon man, he just doesn't know what to say.

 WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Hurt: Biden's behavior raises serious questions about 'who the heck is in charge' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.