Charlie Hurt wonders 'who the heck is in charge' at the White House

Fox News contributors Charlie Hurt and Jason Chaffetz react to Biden's widely mocked press conference, in which he "creepily" whispered through many talking points. They also discussed a poll showing growing support for socialism in the United States on "Hannity."

CHARLIE HURT: I don't know what [Biden's] trying to do, and if the idea is to try to get attention for himself, he's obviously getting attention for himself but not in a good way. It's really creepy, it's really weird. Then the other thing is the thing that he forgot to mention, I don't know, was a building collapsed in Florida, and then he comes back to the microphone and starts joking around about it. I'm sorry, this is not funny, that's not funny, and it's beyond creepy because it really does raise serious questions about who the heck is in charge over there at the White House right now?

Jason Chaffetz also commented on the president's behavior.

JASON CHAFFETZ: That's the problem, he goes out and goes in front of the media and then they go back and they whispered in his ear and they said Mr. President, you can't do that deal, you're not allowed to do that. It's like when he goes to the microphone, Jesse, and he's going to talk to the media the few times he does and then he says oh I'm going to get in trouble if I don't call on the right person. You're right, I mean c'mon man, he just doesn't know what to say.



