Charlie Hurt calls out Obama's 'obsession' with Flynn as 'very curious' after DOJ moves to drop case

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Charlie Hurt: Obama's 'obsession' with Flynn 'very curious'Video

Charlie Hurt: Obama's 'obsession' with Flynn 'very curious'

Charlie Hurt and Kennedy discuss controversy over the FBI's handling of the Michael Flynn case the 'unholy power' of the federal government

Washington Times opinion editor and Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said on “Outnumbered” Monday that President Barack Obama had an "obsession" with Michael Flynn before and after the 2016 election that “is very curious and raises serious questions.”

“We don’t know for certain how high up the directives went inside the Obama administration to spy on political opponents in the middle of an election,” Hurt said.

CHAFFETZ SAYS NEW FLYNN DOCUMENTS ARE 'SMOKING GUN': OBAMA, BIDEN ARE 'SCARED' THE TRUTH WILL COME OUT

On Sunday, Trump intensified his criticism of Obama by tying him to the Flynn investigation. The president also blasted his predecessor's criticism of Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Justice Department moved to dismiss the case against Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, who initially pleaded guilty in December 2017 to a count of making false statements to the FBI.

Trump and other Republicans have claimed the prosecution of Flynn was part of a Democrat-manufactured plot to remove him from office.

Hurt said that Trump is “right” that Obama’s potential ties to the Flynn case constitute a “major political scandal.”

“The idea that you would have a sitting presidential administration going after political opponents during an election is something that, while maybe it doesn’t get as much attention right now during everything that is going on right now, it should and it should be the kind of thing that we talk a lot about leading up to the next presidential election," he said.

