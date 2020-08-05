Charlie Hurt: Foisting mass-scale, mail-in voting on Postal Service is a 'dangerous situation'

“There are all kinds of problems that could come up with mass-scale, mail-in voting,“ said Washington Times Opinion Editor Charlie Hurt on Wednesday, supporting President Trump’s concern for the process ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“There is a difference between absentee voting and this mass voting by mail,” Hurt told “America’s Newsroom," adding that absentee voting is a “very rigorous process” in which misconduct could result in federal violations.

“There are signatures that are matched. There is very little room for discrepancy.”

The Trump campaign and the Republican state and national committees late Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Nevada over expanded mail-in voting for the November election.

The lawsuit claims Assembly Bill 4, which would allow ballots to be mailed to all registered voters in the state, will undermine the election’s “integrity,” FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported.

“Republicans have always supported efforts to make it easier for voters to cast their ballot,” the lawsuit, filed in a district court against Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, said. “At the same time, however, the electoral process cannot function properly if it lacks integrity and results in chaos. Put simply, the American people must be able to trust that the result is the product of a free and fair election.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed the bill on Monday after it passed the state legislature along party lines, the Nevada Independent reported.

Sisolak tweeted the bill “ensures protections for Nevadans to vote safely at the November election during the pandemic.”

Hurt said that on the other hand, mass mail-in voting is a “very dangerous situation."

“I’m not saying that it’s not something we couldn’t achieve but kind of coming up with it three months before an election and trying to foist it on a failing U.S. Postal Service, I think is a little bit questionable,” Hurt said.

“Look at the examples we have: We have races in New York that haven’t been decided months later. There are cases in California in the past where they do this and it’s literally you’re flooding hundreds of thousands of ballots out across the state, sometimes you might have tens of thousands of ballots that arrive in the post office on Election Day and we don’t know the chain of custody and the problem with signatures. There are all kinds of problems that come up in that sort of process.”