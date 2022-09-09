Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Hurt: Dems are 'maligning the country' every time they talk

The Fox News contributor said there has been 'sick language' coming from the White House

Fox News Staff
Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats don't have anything to run on as the midterms approach and instead have resorted to name-calling on 'Hannity.' 

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats have resorted to name-calling because they don't have anything to run on Friday on "Hannity." 

CHARLIE HURT: Yeah, I think you’re exactly right about that and that’s exactly why you have Democrats maligning and insulting half of the country every time they talk and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president calling half of the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our voters in this country, her political opponents that don’t support her, are somehow a disease in the country. This is really sick language and this kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do. 

BIDEN'S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH IGNORES FIRST RULE OF POLITICS AND FAILS TO PERSUADE VOTERS

The only fascists here are Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, but you’re exactly right. They have absolutely nothing to run on. They control every lever of power in Washington. Both chambers of Congress and the White House. They can run the tables and do whatever they want and what they have done so far has been to destroy the country, and you’ve gone through all of those important things whether it’s skyrocketing crime, gas prices, inflation, open border, misery around the world, terrorism taking a new route in places like Afghanistan. So they have nothing else to run on.

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE: 

