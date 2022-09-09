Charlie Hurt: Dems are 'maligning the country' every time they talk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt said Democrats have resorted to name-calling because they don't have anything to run on Friday on "Hannity."

CHARLIE HURT: Yeah, I think you’re exactly right about that and that’s exactly why you have Democrats maligning and insulting half of the country every time they talk and of course there’s nothing in the world that’s more fascist than having a president calling half of the people he works for fascist or semi-fascist. Or having the former first lady talk about how our voters in this country, her political opponents that don’t support her, are somehow a disease in the country. This is really sick language and this kind of effort to dehumanize people is what fascists do.

The only fascists here are Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, but you’re exactly right. They have absolutely nothing to run on. They control every lever of power in Washington. Both chambers of Congress and the White House. They can run the tables and do whatever they want and what they have done so far has been to destroy the country, and you’ve gone through all of those important things whether it’s skyrocketing crime, gas prices, inflation, open border, misery around the world, terrorism taking a new route in places like Afghanistan. So they have nothing else to run on.

