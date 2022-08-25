Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Crist should apologize over DeSantis voters comments: Harold Ford Jr

Ford says Crist should not attack DeSantis supporters, must figure out how to get Floridians to vote for him

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Harold Ford Jr. joins 'The Five' co-hosts in weighing in on Florida gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist labeling Florida Republicans as 'hateful.'

Fox News contributor Harold Ford Jr. called on Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist to apologize for disparaging Floridians who voted for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on "The Five."

CRIST SLAMS DESANTIS VOTERS AFTER WINNING FLORIDA GUBERNATORIAL NOMINATION: "I DON'T WANT YOUR VOTE"

HAROLD FORD JR: Look, I would take a different approach than Charlie Crist. I think he had probably been up late the night before. I think Brian [Kilmeade] nailed it in saying, you know, Democrats in ‘16 and ’20, we did it, intentionally or not, attack the voters. You never attack voters. Voters always get it right even if they don't vote for you. You got to figure out how you get them to vote for you, not attack them for voting for someone else. I think what he said there at the end,, Charlie Crist, about he's about love and his campaign is going to be about inclusion, he should just apologize to voters.

