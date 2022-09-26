Charles Payne rips Biden for 'bragging' about accessing emergency oil reserves: Trying to 'win an election'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Charles Payne slammed President Biden Monday for "bragging" about accessing emergency oil reserves, accusing him of using the move as a political ploy to "win an election." Payne joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Biden's energy policy has placed the country in a "tough situation" ahead of November.

GAS PRICES DIP BELOW $4 A GALLON, HERE'S WHY IT STILL COULD BE BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN

CHARLES PAYNE: The pain, though, is so unbearable. This bragging about taking money out of the emergency oil supply… By the way, you got this potential Hurricane Ian and coming ashore. We've been lucky. I keep telling you, we've been so blessed we dodged these bullets. But what happens when we get a couple of those emergency oil, right? The ability to refine oil… all of these things matter, and you can't tap into it forever. It's already at the lowest level since 1984. He's admitting that he's tapping into the emergency reserve designed for all Americans to try to win an election. That's despicable. That's not an economic policy. That's the kind of thing you're admitting, hey, we're trying to buy votes, but with the security of your future. So we're in… a tough situation.

