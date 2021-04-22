Charles Payne rips Al Sharpton's cringe-worthy tweet from private jet during Chauvin trial

FOX Business’ 'Making Money' host Charles Payne blasted Rev. Al Sharpton on Wednesday for "strutting" to his private plane to Minneapolis for the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.



Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges, second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, in connection with the May 2020 death of George Floyd.



Sharpton posted a video of himself on Twitter with the caption "Headed to Minneapolis to stand with the Floyd family as closing arguments are set to be made," where he can be seen walking to a private aircraft in the background.



"I got to tell you…I cringed when I saw Al Sharpton strutting to a private plane to fly to Minneapolis," Payne said. "So many people have made millions of dollars stoking the flames of anger. They never present a smart game plan to win greater equality, just vitriol that leads to burning cities while they shake down big corporations."

Payne added he was on "pins and needles" ahead of the verdict in the Chauvin trial and mentioned, "he could not deal with the pain of those that felt helpless, watching a fellow human being killed in broad daylight by someone who took an oath to serve and protect."

The FOX Business host went on to say he "disagreed" with Vice President Kamala Harris when she said the Chauvin verdict "won’t help generations of pain."



"I think it was a monumental verdict that allows more people to trust the legal system and of allowing it to work that would help the healing process," Payne mentioned. "…as a Black man, there's no other country I would rather live in than America. I was blessed to be born here, and it is my great hope and belief that we will all keep getting better."