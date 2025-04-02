Charlamagne mocks Schumer, Jeffries and Newsom as he wonders who should lead Democratic Party

Radio host Charlamagne tha God mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., on Tuesday as he questioned who would emerge as potential leaders of the Democratic Party.

During an appearance on "The Daily Show," Charlamagne joked about former President Biden wanting to help the Democratic Party raise money following President Donald Trump's win, and asked, "Isn’t there anyone else who can save this party?"

"I know there are some people that think Joe Biden should help rebuild, because as the most recent president, he is the de facto leader of the party. And to those people, I’d like to say: Hunter, lay off the crack," Charlamagne said. "So who’s supposed to be the leaders? Well, in Congress, you’ve got two people. The first one is this guy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries."

He then played a clip of Jeffries dressed in a suit with no tie and wearing sunglasses outside the U.S. Capitol Building, saying, "In America, we don’t have a king. We don’t have a monarch. We don’t have a dictator. In our democracy, we have separate and coequal branches of government."

"I’m not feeling too inspired by business-casual Morpheus over here," Charlamagne said, comparing Jeffries to Laurence Fishburne's character from "The Matrix" movie franchise.

He then turned to Schumer, saying, "And Payless Obama’s counterpart in the Senate, he's somehow even less inspiring."

Charlamagne then showed a video of Schumer holding up beer and an avocado during a speech about tariffs.

"Schumer is not the man with a plan to fight Trump," the radio host said. "He ain’t the man with a plan for a good Cinco de Mayo."

He added, "It’s not my job to say that any particular candidates need to be primaried and thrown out of office. But Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer need to be primaried and thrown out of office."

Charlamagne then said Democrats should look outside of Congress and brought up Newsom, as he showed footage of the governor previewing his new podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom."

The radio host then mocked Newsom's hand gestures.

"I don’t believe you. Your body doesn’t even believe the words you’re saying. None of your words match your motion," he said while imitating Newsom's gestures. "Like, Gavin just feels phony. Feels less like you’re going to lead a revolution and more like you’re going to sell me pills for natural male enhancement."

Charlamagne also took time to praise Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, for their efforts in countering the GOP. He reacted to Booker's record-breaking 25-hour speech on the Senate floor on Monday through Tuesday and said the senator was "actually doing something," unlike other members of the party.

Charlamagne seemed to applaud Crockett for her comment directed towards Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who she referred to as "Governor Hot Wheels."

"When they go low, Jasmine slashes the tires on their wheelchairs. Okay? And you know Republicans are scared of Democrats stooping to their level because conservatives were big fake mad," Charlamagne said.