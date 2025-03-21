Biden’s desire to help Democrats after exit from office is met with skepticism: report

Former President Joe Biden has reportedly spoken to Democratic Party leaders and donors in a maneuver to regain influence and help oppose the Trump administration, according to a new report. However, his overtures at helping lead his party have been met with disdain from some Democrats.

"There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden," Democratic Party fundraiser Alan Kessler told NBC News in an interview.

Kessler said that Biden may be able to assist Democrats in key locations like his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, but emphasized that the party needs to focus on a new generation.

"It’s time to move on with new leadership," Kessler said.

Other Democratic strategists, including Donna Brazile, believe that Americans are not interested in President Donald Trump's attacks on Biden in the media following his exit from the White House.

"It makes no sense for Joe Biden to respond to Donald Trump," she told NBC News. "The American people are not looking backward; they’re looking forward."

Other members of the institutional Democratic Party have defended Biden's role in the party after he completed his term as president.

DNC vice chair Jane Kleeb told NBC News that Biden is still a highly respected senior statesman and leader.

"If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes," Kleeb said. "He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters."

Following Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race and former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump, Democrats have struggled with finding a face and voice for the party.

The most recent incident of Democratic Party infighting was seen when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his support for a Republican spending bill, a move which infuriated the progressive wing of his party.