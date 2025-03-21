Expand / Collapse search
Biden’s desire to help Democrats after exit from office is met with skepticism: report

Joe and Jill Biden both plan on writing books and leading the Democratic Party in a different way following their exit from the White House

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
President Trump on the one thing he admires about 'sleepy' Joe Biden Video

President Trump on the one thing he admires about 'sleepy' Joe Biden

President Donald Trump says he could never 'sleep' as good as former President Biden on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former President Joe Biden has reportedly spoken to Democratic Party leaders and donors in a maneuver to regain influence and help oppose the Trump administration, according to a new report. However, his overtures at helping lead his party have been met with disdain from some Democrats.

"There are plenty of people in the Democratic Party who were obviously very frustrated with how things played out last year, but there are plenty of people who still love Joe Biden," Democratic Party fundraiser Alan Kessler told NBC News in an interview

Kessler said that Biden may be able to assist Democrats in key locations like his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, but emphasized that the party needs to focus on a new generation.

STUDY FOUND US GAS EXPORTS DID NOT IMPACT CLIMATE CHANGE, SO BIDEN ADMIN BURIED IT, OFFICIALS SAY

Joe and Jill Biden in East Hampton

Former President Joe Biden has reportedly spoken to Democratic Party leaders and donors in a maneuver to regain influence and help oppose the Trump administration, according to a new report.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"It’s time to move on with new leadership," Kessler said. 

Other Democratic strategists, including Donna Brazile, believe that Americans are not interested in President Donald Trump's attacks on Biden in the media following his exit from the White House.

"It makes no sense for Joe Biden to respond to Donald Trump," she told NBC News. "The American people are not looking backward; they’re looking forward."

EX-HAITI ENVOY SLAMS 'DEEPLY FLAWED' APPROACH OF BIDEN ADMIN

U.S. President Joe Biden

Some members of the institutional Democratic Party have defended Biden's role in the party after he left the White House. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Other members of the institutional Democratic Party have defended Biden's role in the party after he completed his term as president. 

DNC vice chair Jane Kleeb told NBC News that Biden is still a highly respected senior statesman and leader. 

"If you were to call any state party chair and ask them if they wanted Joe Biden to be a keynote speaker for their annual dinner, the answer would be yes," Kleeb said. "He is beloved by the party and beloved by the voters."

Following Biden's decision to withdraw from the presidential race and former Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to Trump, Democrats have struggled with finding a face and voice for the party. 

The most recent incident of Democratic Party infighting was seen when Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his support for a Republican spending bill, a move which infuriated the progressive wing of his party. 

