Charlamagne Tha God calls DeSantis 'genius' for exposing Democrat ‘hypocrisy’ on illegal immigration

Media personality Charlamagne Tha God gave props to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for exposing Democrat hypocrisy during Thursday night's episode of Comedy Central's "Hell of a Week."

Charlamagne gave kudos to governors like DeSantis for trolling Democrat leaders by sending illegal immigrants to liberal areas where they live.

"For months, Republican governors have sent busloads of illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities like New York, D.C., and Chicago with the message of, ‘If you like them so much, they’re yours,’" Charlamagne, real name Lenard McKelvey, summarized.

The host added further, "Well, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis upped the game by sending two planefuls of immigrants to the East Coast elite’s favorite vacation Island, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts."

He appeared to offer praise for DeSantis, if nothing else, for exposing the hypocrisy of Democratic Party leadership.

"I personally think it's genius. But I wish that governors like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott [of Texas] would give Democratic governors and mayors more of a heads-up because then that would expose the hypocrisy of the Democrats, which is they don’t want immigrants here either," he noted.

Various Republican governors have been sending Illegal Immigrants to progressive states, with DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts and Abbott sending buses to Vice President Kamala Harris' official residence in Washington, D.C. last week.

The tactic has forced Democratic leaders to confront the current political reality of a chaotic southern border as America speeds towards the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, some Democrat commentators have openly confronted the issue.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, dismissed the vice president's assessment that the border is "secure" during a weekend appearance on CNN.

He reacted by citing a litany of devastating illegal immigration numbers and replying, "If you call that ‘secure,’ I don’t know what ‘secure’ is."