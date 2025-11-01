Resurfaced Obama video blasting shutdown ‘blackmail’ now haunts Democrats amid new standoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Barack Obama long condemned government shutdowns and previously criticized congressional Republicans for their "total irresponsibility." Now, his party is being accused of doing just that.

The current government shutdown has entered its second month with little movement in negotiations. Travel across the country is seeing disruptions, and SNAP benefits for millions of Americans remain at risk.

Senate Democrats have held firm, saying they won’t support GOP proposals without extensions to healthcare subsidies.

In response, Republicans accused Democrats of holding the country hostage – the same tactic Obama railed against in 2013.

"Think about this, shutting down the government just because you don’t like a law that was passed and found constitutional," Obama said in Sept. 2013.

"No Congress before this one has ever, ever, in history, been irresponsible enough to threaten default, to threaten an economic shutdown, to suggest America not pay its bills just to try to blackmail a president into giving them some concessions."

The 2013 shutdown lasted just over two weeks, meaning the latest closure has already lasted twice as long. The previous dispute also centered on the Affordable Care Act.

"Congress needs to pay our bills on time. Congress needs to pass a budget on time. Congress needs to put an end to governing from crisis to crisis," said Obama, urging lawmakers to keep the government running.

Today, Democrats are demanding an extension of enhanced ObamaCare subsidies that expire in 2025. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says his caucus won’t vote for any bill that leaves them out.

Back in 2013, the former president also argued that Republicans should use normal legislative avenues to settle policy disputes, rather than extreme measures such as a shutdown.

"If Republicans do not like the law, they can go through the regular channels and processes to try to change it. That’s why we have elections," he said.

On Friday, Obama posted on X urging Republicans to "act now" to end the shutdown, as many Americans risked going hungry with SNAP benefits in jeopardy. However, Democrats have voted against 13 Republican-led attempts at reopening the government.

Schumer said before the latest failed vote that Democrats remain firm on their demands for healthcare subsidies.

"It's a partisan bill and does nothing, most importantly, does nothing to solve the [ObamaCare] crisis," Schumer said Wednesday.

"Just now, here on the floor, the Republican leaders seemed perplexed about what precisely it is that Democrats are pushing for. He knows damn well what Democrats want. It's the very same thing that a vast majority of Americans want, including nearly 60% of MAGA voters. We want lower healthcare costs now."