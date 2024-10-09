Charlamagne says Harris-Walz rhetoric seems 'out of touch' compared to Trump's 'America first' message

The Breakfast Club radio show co-host Charlamagne Tha God said Monday that former President Trump's rhetoric about putting "America first" is a winning strategy.

Charlamagne was discussing the messaging from both presidential tickets, particularly as America navigates crises at home and abroad. After a co-host played a clip of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Charlamagne highlighted one key way in which Democrats are being outperformed by their opponents.

"You know, one place where I think they mess up in regards to messaging?" Charlamagne asked. "Like, you know, you'll listen to a lot of reporters and they'll be talking to Trump or JD Vance and they'll be talking to them about things that are happening right here in America, because it is an election season right here in America."

"So it’s always America first. But then you go to Tim Walz and they’re asking him about geopolitical politics, and I think a lot of times that makes them sound, you know, very out of touch. That makes them sound very out of touch to what’s going on right here in America," he said.

When a co-host noted that these are the questions being asked of the candidates, Charlamagne agreed and said that international issues are being "highlighted over what’s happening right here in this country, and when you hear, you know, the Vances and Trumps talking about what’s happening here at home and saying things like ‘America First’ and ‘Make America Great Again,’ that messaging sometimes resonates a lot more."

He then corrected himself and said, "Not sometimes, it does resonate a lot more."

He then noted that as Americans are struggling at home with natural disasters, they have had little tolerance for money being sent abroad.

On Saturday, Harris pledged $157 million in "additional assistance" to Lebanon which, she argued, is "facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation."

"People got outraged. They were like, ‘Yo, what about us right here in North Carolina?’ So, like, that ‘America First’ messaging goes much farther, especially during an election season," he said.

Last Thursday, Charlamagne, a Harris supporter, also praised the messaging in a Trump ad, which he called "impactful" and "effective."