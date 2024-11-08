Charlamagne notes how Dems stopped calling Trump ‘fascist’ after he won: ‘How much of it was just politics?'

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God observed the widespread change of tone among many of President-elect Donald Trump’s critics, who have gone from warning he would end democracy to respecting his legitimate victory.

"I'm glad everybody's having a sense of optimism, because the reality is we have no choice, because we're here now. Donald J. Trump is going to be the 47th President of the United States of America, like it or not, and we all hope for the best for this country," Charlamagne tha God said.

"Don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy? They’re not calling him a fascist. I mean, damn, on Monday, they was just calling him that," Charlamagne added.

WHITE HOUSE SEEKS TO PLAY CLEAN UP AFTER BIDEN CALLS TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘GARBAGE’

"I would think that, you know, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all," he said.

In brief remarks Thursday, Biden said he congratulated Trump on his victory and assured that his entire administration would work "to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition." He emphasized unity and spoke about political campaigns as a "contest of competing visions" that the country chooses between.

This was a stark departure from Biden’s rhetoric about Trump and his supporters being a threat to democracy or "garbage." As he campaigned in the final weeks of the election for Harris, Biden had also called for Trump to be locked up "politically."

WHITE HOUSE DENIES THAT BIDEN REFERRED TO TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS ‘GARBAGE’

On Thursday, Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich questioned White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about this change in rhetoric from Biden, recalling that "this administration messaged to millions of Americans that they're going to wake up the day after the election if Trump won and have their rights stripped away, that democracy would crumble. And the president said today, ‘We're going to be OK,’ So how do you square that?"

After being pressed repeatedly by the reporter, Jean-Pierre eventually bristled and said, "Well, now you're just twisting everything around, and that's really unfair. No it is, no, no, no, Jackie, it's unfair because I've been standing here trying to be very respectful to what happened the last two nights, two nights ago. Being respectful."

