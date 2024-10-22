Biden calls for Trump to be 'politically' locked up at New Hampshire event

President Biden on Tuesday called for his predecessor to be "politically" locked up during an event in New Hampshire’s capital, a phrase similar to former President Trump's 2016 call to imprison Hillary Clinton, then his Democratic opponent.

Biden was in Concord to tout his health care and prescription drug cost legislation when he said Trump wants to eliminate his political adversaries and detractors.

"He thinks he has a version of the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able to, if need be, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who is, he believes to be a threat to him," Biden told his supporters.

A TRUMP MYSTERY MAKES ELECTION OUTCOME EVEN MURKIER

"I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you'd lock me up," he added. "We got to lock him up. Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do."

Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris have repeatedly warned voters that Trump poses a threat to democracy. Trump's supporters have blamed similar rhetoric for the two failed assassination attempts on his life.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign.

HARRIS SUPPORT FOR EVS COULD TANK CAMPAIGN IN CRITICAL SWING STATE, EXPERT SAYS

Biden's remarks were similar to Trump's often-repeated plea during his 2016 campaign against Clinton to imprison her.

"Lock her up! Lock her up!" chants became commonplace at Trump rallies.

Biden also said that Trump-supporting Republicans have anti-democratic attitudes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're dealing with a totally different breed of cat now," he said. "That was--- the civil rights era was terrible. But we got a group now that is just literally, and I'm not one that is prone to hyperbole, but we have a a group running the MAGA Republicans who are have an anti-democratic attitude toward the way the Constitution functions."