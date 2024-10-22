Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden calls for Trump to be 'politically' locked up at New Hampshire event

Trump previously called for Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned during his 2016 presidential campaign

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Trump leading among Latino voters in latest poll Video

Trump leading among Latino voters in latest poll

Fox News’ Brooke Singman on new polls showing Trump leading among Latino voters and gaining among Black voters as the former president visits North Carolina.

President Biden on Tuesday called for his predecessor to be "politically" locked up during an event in New Hampshire’s capital, a phrase similar to former President Trump's 2016 call to imprison Hillary Clinton, then his Democratic opponent. 

Biden was in Concord to tout his health care and prescription drug cost legislation when he said Trump wants to eliminate his political adversaries and detractors. 

"He thinks he has a version of the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able to, if need be, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who is, he believes to be a threat to him," Biden told his supporters. 

A TRUMP MYSTERY MAKES ELECTION OUTCOME EVEN MURKIER

President Biden

President Joe Biden visits a New Hampshire Democratic coordinated campaign office in Concord, NH, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)

"I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you'd lock me up," he added. "We got to lock him up. Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That's what we have to do."

Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris have repeatedly warned voters that Trump poses a threat to democracy. Trump's supporters have blamed similar rhetoric for the two failed assassination attempts on his life.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign. 

HARRIS SUPPORT FOR EVS COULD TANK CAMPAIGN IN CRITICAL SWING STATE, EXPERT SAYS

Trump in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News Town Hall with Sean Hannity at the New Holland Arena on September 04, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Biden's remarks were similar to Trump's often-repeated plea during his 2016 campaign against Clinton to imprison her. 

"Lock her up! Lock her up!" chants became commonplace at Trump rallies.

Biden also said that Trump-supporting Republicans have anti-democratic attitudes. 

Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania split image

Trump and Harris campaign separately in Pennsylvania.  (Getty Images)

"We're dealing with a totally different breed of cat now," he said. "That was--- the civil rights era was terrible. But we got a group now that is just literally, and I'm not one that is prone to hyperbole, but we have a a group running the MAGA Republicans who are have an anti-democratic attitude toward the way the Constitution functions."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

