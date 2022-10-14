Charlamagne tha God hits Biden for defending Hunter: 'Chose to lock up' instead of 'help' Black drug offenders

Liberal radio personality Charlamagne tha God attacked President Biden for defending his son Hunter during an interview this week with CNN's Jake Tapper.

On his new Comedy Central show Thursday, Charlamagne scoffed at Biden telling Tapper that he's "proud" of his son for overcoming drug addiction. He was responding to a question about his son facing criminal charges over his taxes and lying on a gun application.

Charlamagne hit Biden as a hypocrite for passing anti-drug legislation as a senator that he said hurt the Black community.

"Kind, caring words that we never heard from Joe in regards to the crack epidemic that destroyed Black communities, okay," he said sarcastically.

The radio and television host slammed Biden for giving his own son a pass while pushing legislation that disproportionately affected people of color in cocaine possession charges.

"In fact, Joe was responsible for the drug laws that put so many Black people in jail for smoking rock [cocaine], just like his son. So Joe, now you know how so many other parents felt when their child was battling addiction. But with the legislation you created, the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of ‘86 and ’88, you chose to get them locked up instead of getting them help," he said.

Charlamagne ended by playing a profane clip from a previous guest asking why Hunter Biden "wasn't in jail."

During the 2020 campaign, the liberal radio host interviewed Biden and criticized him for not doing enough for the Black community. The president infamously told Charlamagne's primarily Black audience, "You ain't Black" if you vote for Donald Trump instead of him.

Earlier this month, President Biden signed an Executive Order pardoning those faced with simple possession of marijuana charges.