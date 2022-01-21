Charlamagne Tha God blames Biden, Sinema, Manchin for 'the death of the Democratic Party as we know it'

Liberal radio personality Charlamagne Tha God took aim at President Biden and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., declaring the three of them as "responsible" for the "death of the Democratic Party as we know it."

"People are asking if we are witnessing the death of democracy in America? Well guess what, if it is, which I believe it is, for some of us, these three are to blame. Simple as that," Charlamagne said on Thursday's installment of his "Donkey of the Day" segment on "The Breakfast Club."

Charlamagne bashed the GOP-led voting reform bills that have passed in states across the country, insisting they will "make it harder for Americans to vote," particularly Black Americans.

"This is an old tune ladies and gentlemen, alright? Voter suppression by the GOP against Black people is a greatest hit… President Biden knew that going in. And after the attempted coup in this country on January 6, that should have been his first order of business, protecting voting rights," Charlamagne said.

The radio personality pointed to former President Trump, who has repeatedly attacked GOP senators including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for not supporting his 2020 election claims.

"Why did Trump do that? Because those individuals blocked his agenda, kept him from getting done what he wanted to get done. That's what you should do when people in your own party are blocking your agenda," Charlamagne said. "Now, we all know Trump is doing that for self-serving reasons. So you can call out people in your party for self-serving reasons and everyone is fine with it. Then why can't President Biden call out Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for blocking his agenda when blocking his agenda is actually hurting the American people?"

"If you ask me, it's because he don't care!" Charlamagne continued. "Black people voting is simply not a priority for Biden, Manchin, or Sinema. Simple as that. This should have been a priority. He had to know this day would come, but he didn't care. Why? … Because Joe Biden has never known a day in his life what it means to have his voting rights threatened, alright? It's a matter of White privilege for Biden. He failed to give this issue the true energy and priority that it deserved because he simply can't relate. Same with Sinema and Manchin. They have never experienced their voting rights threatened, and they don't need you negros to win elections. So why should they care? Well, Manchin and Sinema, why should they care? Biden needs to care."

The Comedy Central host then swiped at Biden's response to Senate Democrats' failure to advance their voting bills this week. The president stated in part, "I am profoundly disappointed that the United States Senate has failed to stand up for our democracy. I am disappointed - but I am not deterred… We will continue to advance necessary legislation… and push for Senate procedural changes that will protect the fundamental right to vote."

Charlamagne wondered where Biden's passion was.

"I don't know if it's because he's old, or maybe he really doesn't care, but I never hear the sense of urgency," Charlamagne reacted. "It's literally always more urgency for us to go out there and vote than it is for elected officials to protect voting rights. Are you about to hear for the next however many months before the midterms is how we have to have the largest voter turnout in the history of the midterms in order to protect democracy, how we have to vote like democracy depends on it, but they never, ever govern like democracy depends on it… You know what else matters? When you're an elected official, getting things done. When you're an elected official who keeps campaign promises, you want me to get up and fight through all these various voter suppression efforts, and some cases literally fight, to keep an administration and haven't done what they said they were going to do? Not keeping campaign promises is a form of voter suppression, okay?"

Charlamagne told his listeners he was going to vote in the upcoming elections. Though he isn't sure who he's voting for yet, he asked those who plan to campaign on behalf of candidates to recruit voters.

"What are you going got tell them?" Charlamagne asked.

"The Biden administration has armed you with nothing. 10,000 for student loan debt? Didn't happen. George Floyd Policing Act? Didn't happen. Build Back Better? Didn't happen. Okay, voting rights? Didn't happen," he said. "I know it's only been a year, but none of those things have happened. But voting rights, the cornerstone of our democracy, didn't happen. And it's because the real leaders of this country, Joe Manchin and Kyrstin Sinema, Democrats, allegedly, it's because they are false flagging. And since they are false flagging, are the Democrats going to attempt to run them off the set? Are they going to run someone to challenge Joe Manchin's seat. What about Kyrstin Sinema? I don't even know how that works, but I know when someone's not really in your gang and they false-flagging, you let it be known! Alright? They won't even call him out on how they're blocking progress because Democrats are willing to try every political strategy except honesty and courage."