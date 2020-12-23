Chaffetz blasts 'wasteful spending and misplaced priorities' in omnibus package

"Congress has a choice to make," "Hannity" guest host Jason Chaffetz said Wednesday after President Trump sharply criticized the $908 billion COVID relief bill passed by the House and Senate earlier this week.

"Will they deliver needed aid to Americans struggling [in] the pandemic, or will they retreat to the old ways of Washington, where pork-packed projects, foreign nations, and the special interests take priority over the forgotten men and women of the United States of America?" asked the former House Oversight Committee chairman.

TRUMP VETOES DEFENSE BILL DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Trump slammed the aid package as a "disgrace" on Tuesday evening, urging Congress to amend the bill and increase the amount of money paid directly to Americans. The president followed that up Wednesday by vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act, which he called a "gift" to U.S. adversaries and Big Tech companies who benefit from liability protections despite Trump's repeated calls to roll them back.

Chaffetz described the omnibus spending legislation of which the COVID relief bill was a part as "an appropriations bill that nobody would have voted for if they had to vote for it by itself."

"President Trump was elected to be a disruptive force. He was never a 'go along to get along' politician," the Fox News contributor added. "Time and time again, President Trump has made it clear that he hears the call from American people to stand up to the political class and he hears calls to buck the status quo and to stand up to special interests. His only priority has been that of the American people."

"Here's the core question," Chaffetz concluded. "Will they also agree to cut out the pork and all the reckless spending in the legislation? They probably won't. Unfortunately, wasteful spending and misplaced priorities are nothing new inside the Democrats' ever-growing far-left wishlist."