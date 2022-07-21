Chaffetz slams Biden's denials about Hunter's business deals: Money was 'flowing in by the millions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz lambasted President Biden over claims that he had no involvement in his son Hunter's business dealings on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, saying money was "flowing in by the millions" to the Biden family.

JASON CHAFFETZ: The national security implications are massive. That's how the laptop came to be, is that the person who was supposed to be fixing the computer was concerned about all the national security information that was on there, the classified information that was on that computer that should never have been on Hunter Biden's computer. That was a big issue. Again, you had the President of the United States, in my personal opinion, lying to the American people, saying he never had a conversation. Now politicians can lie on camera, but that's not against the law. You have to follow the money. That's where you have to follow the money. To suggest that the money was not flowing, it was flowing by the millions of dollars to the Biden family.

