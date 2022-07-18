Miranda Devine on new Hunter Biden laptop revelations: 'You have to follow the money'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and "Laptop From Hell" author Miranda Devine said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the best way to track Hunter Biden’s business dealings is "following the money." Devine responded to new reports detailing the president's son's meetings with his father following overseas business trips.

MIRANDA DEVINE: That just puts the lie to Joe Biden's repeated denials that he knew anything about Hunter's overseas business dealings. There is so much circumstantial evidence to say that that's not true. … You've got to remember that the main part of this is the money. You have to follow the money. And there were tens of millions of dollars that flowed through from those countries, whether it be Kazakhstan or China or Russia or Ukraine or Romania, that flowed into the Biden bank accounts. So what was the money for?

