Chaffetz: Sen. Tim Scott put ‘meat on the bones’ of Republican priorities

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., hit a home run with his congressional address, Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz expressed to Fox Nation Wednesday.

"Sen. Scott, I thought, was rich in terms of being relatable," he said. "But he gave solid meat on the bones of what Republicans have done and what they will do moving forward, from opportunity zones and criminal justice reform and things that Donald Trump did to drive the economy forward."

Following President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, Chaffetz joined Fox Nation hosts Tomi Lahren and David Webb, and Town Hall columnist Erin Ellmore to react.

"Sen. Scott hit the mark and hit it out of the park, I think, in showing the dramatic contrast between Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and showing a vision and a belief that it’s not just hope – that he is confident that we will move forward if we institute those conservative principles," Chaffetz commented.

Scott’s speech, addressing growing division in the U.S. and expressing that "America is not a racist country," became a quick topic of conversation amongst right and left. The South Carolina Republican laid out the groundwork for how his party planned to approach the country's future.

"Our best future won’t come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams," Scott said. "It will come from you — the American people."

