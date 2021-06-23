Chaffetz blasts MSNBC guest for comparing Senate election vote to 'apartheid': 'So shameful'

Reacting to an MSNBC guest comparing the election reform bill's defeat to "apartheid," Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz said on Wednesday that left-wing pundits' inflammatory rhetoric on Senate Republicans blocking the move is "so shameful."

PROGRESSIVES FUME AFTER REPUBLICANS USE FILIBUSTER TO BLOCK DEMS' S.1 ELECTION REFORM BILL

JASON CHAFFETZ: Chuck Schumer knew it wasn’t going the pass. It is fundamentally a bad bill. It is a ‘for the Democrats’ bill, not a voting rights bill. It inhibits things. We could go through that in great detail. An hour’s worth of stuff on what’s wrong with it.

But, if Chuck Schumer truly wanted to debate and have the issue then he should have had it go to the Senate Judiciary Committee so that there could be amendments, there could be a discussion. But, he didn’t do that. He brought it right to the floor because he knows that it is a message bill. It is not a serious piece of legislation that had any chance of garnering bipartisan support.

Is so shameful to try to inject some horrific things that have happened in our world and trying to compare that to the idea that Republicans want voter integrity is nowhere near apartheid or slavery or some of these other things they try to invoke to further divide the country. That is just demeaning, there is no place for it and he is fundamentally wrong and it is just disgusting. It doesn’t actually move the ball forward.

