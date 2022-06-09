Chaffetz rips Kamala Harris' new comments on migrant crisis: 'Why not talk to Border Patrol?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz criticized VP Kamala Harris' lack of prioritization and handling of the border crisis on "Faulkner Focus". Harris doubled down this week on the "root causes" explanation for the ongoing and historic migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border -- as she announced more investment in Central America.

JASON CHAFFETZ: She has been totally absent. She does not understand it. It's one thing for me to say something about it or somebody else to say something. Why not talk to the Border Patrol? They're the ones who put their lives on the line every day, 20,000 plus of them. Why not talk to the Border Patrol? But she won't even meet with them. If she has time to go overseas and do all these other things and run to California, she has time to go actually meet with the Border Patrol, but she doesn't.

