Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Chaffetz rips Kamala Harris' new comments on migrant crisis: 'Why not talk to Border Patrol?'

Jason Chaffetz calls on VP Harris to meet with Border Patrol

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jason Chaffetz: Kamala Harris doesn't understand the border crisis Video

Jason Chaffetz: Kamala Harris doesn't understand the border crisis

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz slams VP Harris for having time to go overseas but no time to go to the southern border and meet with Border Patrol agents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz criticized VP Kamala Harris' lack of prioritization and handling of the border crisis on "Faulkner Focus". Harris doubled down this week on the "root causes" explanation for the ongoing and historic migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border -- as she announced more investment in Central America.

KAMALA HARRIS CALLED OUT ON ‘THE FIVE’ ON BORDER CRISIS: WHERE IS SHE? 

JASON CHAFFETZ: She has been totally absent. She does not understand it. It's one thing for me to say something about it or somebody else to say something. Why not talk to the Border Patrol? They're the ones who put their lives on the line every day, 20,000 plus of them. Why not talk to the Border Patrol? But she won't even meet with them. If she has time to go overseas and do all these other things and run to California, she has time to go actually meet with the Border Patrol, but she doesn't. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Jason Chaffetz on new poll showing inflation is top issue for Americans Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.