Chad Wolf: Border apprehensions at 'astronomical' level as COVID-positive migrants released into Texas towns

A Texas border county declared a state of emergency after reporting a surge in COVID-positive migrants released into the community. Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" that the emergency declaration is needed because the Biden administration is failing to follow the rule of law at the border and therefore putting strain on local communities.

CHAD WOLF: This is the result of a crisis that's been going on for six months at the border, and it will continue until the Biden administration actually implements policies that adhere to that rule of law along that border. What we're seeing is communities across the border declaring these emergencies, and it's no surprise. When you have over 210,000 illegal apprehensions in one month alone, that is astronomical.

What they're doing is that catch and release. They're having mass releases in these communities, letting these individuals go, and then it's on these communities to provide the transportation, the public safety and all the social services for these individuals. So, of course, they need these states of emergency. They need additional funding from states. And this is why the governor of Texas, Governor Abbott, is taking such measures, because the federal government is not enforcing the rule of law on that border today.

