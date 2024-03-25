Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Celebrities read Trump indictments on MSNBC podcast: Liam Neeson is 'channeling Jack Smith here'

Neeson, Glenn Close, Peter Coyote and Renée Elise Goldsberry also gave dramatic readings on MSNBC's 'Prosecuting Donald Trump'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Liam Neeson and Glenn Close were among the celebrities who’ve offered their voices to read excerpts of the indictments against former President Trump for an ongoing MSNBC podcast.

MSNBC’s "Prosecuting Donald Trump" podcast covers "the historic indictments" against ther former president as they go to trial. Thursday's episode used Neeson and Close to read some of the charges against the former president as special counsel Jack Smith and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, respectively.

Co-hosts Andrew Weissman and Melissa Murray repeatedly praised the actors for bringing personality to the "characters" of the attorneys.

"I just felt like Liam Neeson was channeling Jack Smith here. It was like Jack Smith talking to America but in an Irish brogue and possibly with the ability to create a bomb out of a Snickers bar and save his daughter all at the same time," Murray said.

Former president Donald Trump departs The Trump Building, located at 40 Wall Street, in Manhattan

Former President Trump waves as he departs The Trump Building, located at 40 Wall Street, in Manhattan, New York on Monday, March 25, 2024.  (Adam Gray for Fox News Digital)

JESSE WATTERS: EVERY HOAX, SCHEME AND INDICTMENT AGAINST TRUMP IS BACKFIRING

Weissman commented, "I think Glenn Close could probably read anything, and we’d be like, ‘that’s really serious.’"

Weissman and Murray used the actor readings to promote their new book on the Trump indictments.

Actors Peter Coyote and Renée Elise Goldsberry appeared on Friday’s episode to read excerpts from the Florida and Georgia indictments against Trump. 

Murray similarly praised these celebrities’ voices, noting Coyote and Goldsberry made the indictments "sing." 

Nadine Seiler holds a "Trump Indicted" sign in front of the White House after former U.S. President Donald Trumps indictment

Trump faces multiple indictments across several states ahead of the 2024 presidential election. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

These guest appearances on an MSNBC podcast resembled past efforts by celebrities to dramatize Trump’s legal issues.

MEDIA FIGURES CELEBRATE DONALD TRUMP’S ARREST: ‘THIS IS A GREAT DAY!’

In 2019, several anti-Trump actors, including activist Alyssa Milano, took part in a 10-act, livestreamed play focused on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report regarding alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

Liam Neeson, Donald Trump and Glenn Close

Liam Neeson and Glenn Close read excerpts from the New York and Washington D.C. indictments against Donald Trump. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Photo by Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images/Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage)

The play also featured Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Ben McKenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodward, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto and Aidan Quinn.

