JESSE WATTERS: Every hoax, scheme and indictment against Trump is backfiring

Fox News host Jesse Watters says attacks against former President Trump are backfiring on the Democrats on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Every hoax, scheme and indictment is backfiring. Remember the mug shot and how thirsty the left was for it and then when they snapped the photo, and we laid eyes on it, we digested the power? Everyone did, and they realized they'd made them rock and roll, a political immortal. Notice how they don't use the mug shot anymore. You don't see it on the TV or in the papers. It's suppressed.

What do you think is going to happen to the video of Tish James slapping a padlock on Trump Tower? The symbolism is going to sear through the country's consciousness and just resonate all the way to November. The vicious elites can lie, cheat and steal, but you outnumber them, and you see through it.

