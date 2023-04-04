Expand / Collapse search
Media figures celebrate Donald Trump’s arrest: ‘This is a great day!’

Liberal actor John Cusack cheered, 'Trump arrested.  Stop saying this is a sad day. This is a great day!'

Gabriel Hays
Gabriel Hays
Bret Baier: This arraignment is 'personal' for Trump Video

Bret Baier: This arraignment is 'personal' for Trump

Fox News host Bret Baier reflects on the arraignment of former President Trump on 'America Reports.'

Prominent liberals in news media, Hollywood and on social media took to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Trump went into the custody of New York City law enforcement around 1:30 PM Tuesday afternoon, entering the arraignment hearing at a Manhattan courtroom as he was flanked by NYPD and Secret Service officers.

There Trump would be officially indicted on charges related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. 

TRUMP SAYS DA BRAGG'S 'OBSESSION' WITH TRYING TO 'GET TRUMP' WILL 'BACKFIRE' AFTER GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. 

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump arrived in New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

Tuesday was a frustrating day for supporters of the former president who believe that the charges brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg constitute a political hit job carried out to hobble his presidential campaign. But liberals celebrated the day. 

The Nation correspondent and frequent MSNBC guest Elie Mystal expressed sincere gratitude for the Manhattan District Attorney making the indictment and arrest happen. 

He tweeted, "Just want to put down the 3d chess board for a second and give Alvin Bragg his flowers for finally getting this done. MANY law enforcement officials and agencies have had probable cause to do this over the last 40 years. Bragg finally did it."

Liberal actor John Cusack reveled in the news, tweeting, "Trump Arrested.  Stop saying this is a sad day -this is a great day!"

Earlier the actor fired off an excited l (and misspelled) tweet, saying, "Happy inditement day! For all those who thought the United States would never sink so low it would be able to elect a man who could be so corrupt and insane that he would bring down the presidency! This one’s for you!"

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Media gather outside of New York County Criminal Courthouse as the nation waits for the possibility of an indictment against former president Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on March 27, 2023 in New York City. Bragg's office has been investigating alleged hush money payments by Trump to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest if he is indicted. 

Media gather outside of New York County Criminal Courthouse as the nation waits for the possibility of an indictment against former president Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office on March 27, 2023 in New York City. Bragg's office has been investigating alleged hush money payments by Trump to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest if he is indicted.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah used a famous Martin Luther King, Jr. quote to mark the day. He wrote, "MLK: ‘The Arc of the Moral Universe is Long, But it Bends Toward Justice.’ In the case of Donald Trump, it has taken many years but today we see step ONE in holding Trump accountable. This what Justice looks like. #TrumpArraignment."

"The Batman" actor and Twitter liberal Jeffrey Wright riffed on one of Trump’s old campaign slogans for Hillary Clinton, tweeting, "Locked him up."

Liberal journalist David Leavitt tweeted, "Happy Trump Arraignment Day for those who celebrate it Don’t share this picture of Trump Tower." He added a photo of many people flipping off Trump Tower in Chicago. 

Former Obama campaign staffer Jon Cooper shared an image of people flipping off Trump tower while wearing "F--- Trump" t-shirts. He captioned it, writing, "Happy #TrumpArraignment Day!!"

"Star Trek" actor and prodigious Twitter poster George Takei punctuated the news, tweeting, "LAW AND ORDER!!"

NeverTrump activist group "The Lincoln Project" tweeted, "BREAKING: Donald Trump's ego."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (L) leaves his office in New York on March 30, 2023. - Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg became the first prosecutor in US history to charge a former or sitting president when he filed his indictment against Donald Trump. The 49-year-old Democrat is no stranger to landmark moments: he is the first Black Manhattan DA, winning election to the post in November 2021. 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (L) leaves his office in New York on March 30, 2023. - Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg became the first prosecutor in US history to charge a former or sitting president when he filed his indictment against Donald Trump. The 49-year-old Democrat is no stranger to landmark moments: he is the first Black Manhattan DA, winning election to the post in November 2021.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 