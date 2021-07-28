CDC is not being transparent about data behind mask guidance: Brett Giroir

Former assistant secretary of health Admiral Brett Giroir joined Charles Payne on "Your World" Wednesday to discuss the new mask guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention--guidance the former Trump administration official called "confusing."

"What has been really confusing is what the CDC said yesterday. They made recommendations but didn't give the data," Giroir said. "They made the recommendation without being transparent about the data. If you told the American people the data, which they obviously have, then we can have an intelligent discussion. But they haven't done that."

Giroir continued, "They made recommendations but didn't give the data. And let me be specific, they claimed, and I'm sure there's reason to believe this, that even vaccinated people can spread the virus because of the high levels in their nose and mouth. What percent is that? Yesterday, they said it's a rare occasion. If it's rare, one percent, point one percent, then you don't need to mask. And you shouldn't recommend that. If it's 20 or 30 percent than what they said makes sense."

The White House and the U.S. House of Representatives reported Tuesday that it reimposed its indoor mask requirements following the CDC's latest guidance. This coming as President Biden is reportedly planning to announce a vaccination requirement across the federal government Thursday.

Despite knocking the CDC for its lack of transparency, Giroir highlighted the efficacy of the vaccine. "No matter what is being said or the misinformation or the confusing information is," he said, "The current vaccines that are approved are authorized in the United States, are extremely effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalizations, and death, even among the Delta variant."

Payne asked Giroir about the decision of companies like Apple and Google to delay office return amid the uptick in the infection rate and if there are still "question marks" that should lead to caution.

"I really don't think so," Giroir answered. "I think that if it's the company's decision that being non-virtual is the right thing to do, if you're vaccinated, you are highly protected. If you're not vaccinated, you can easily get tested once a week or twice a week to make sure that you're not going to pass it to someone else."

"I would feel very safe going back to work under those parameters. Get vaccinated or get tested and have reasonable workspace accommodations."

Giroir also weighed in on the origins of the coronavirus after a report indicated that French Intelligence officials warned the U.S. about the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2015. In 2017, the French were removed from the lab as Chinese motivations came into question.

"It is well known that the French collaborated to build the lab and then were summarily kicked out from the lab after it was up and running. Again, a concerning behavior if you wanted to have transparency and if you want to have the openness of research," he said.

"You don't kick out the people who helped you build the lab and train your people."