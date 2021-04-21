CBS News latest media outlet to tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant shooting while ignoring knife assault

CBS News became the latest media outlet Wednesday to tweet about the fatal police-involved shooting of Ohio 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant while ignoring the knife assault that precipitated her death.

The Columbus Police Department released bodycam footage late Tuesday showing an officer shooting Bryant, who was attacking another Black teenager with a knife.

However, that key detail was not mentioned in a tweet put out by CBS News Wednesday evening, despite the fact that other news outlets were similarly criticized for ignoring that fact earlier in the day.

"The same day that Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the death of George Floyd, 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant was fatally shot by police in Columbus, Ohio. On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered in the city to call for justice for Bryant," CBS tweeted alongside footage from a demonstration.

NEW YORK TIMES, WASHINGTON POST SLAMMED FOR TWEETS OMITTING MA'KHIA BRYANT WAS ARMED WITH KNIFE

The report CBS News linked to acknowledged that Bryant had "something in her hand" during the attack and that a knife "could be seen next to Bryant's body after the shooting."

Critics knocked the network for the glaring omission.

LEFT-LEANING OUTLETS PUBLISH 'DELIBERATELY MISLEADING' VIDEOS ABOUT COLUMBUS SHOOTING

"Any clue why she was fatally shot by police? Might be relevant for what we might consider 'justice' for her..." conservative writer A.G. Hamilton tweeted.

"Inflammatory and misleading bulls--- from CBS," Twitter user Sunny McSunnyface reacted.

The New York Times and The Washington Post were similarly criticized for tweets that also scrubbed the knife assault while others like Huffington Post and AJ+ shared videos doing the same.

The Daily Beast was slammed for publishing misinformation about the shooting that cited Bryant's aunt as the primary source, despite acknowledging the aunt was not an eyewitness and was only told of what happened by two other relatives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NPR even admitted that its reporting could turn out to be wrong.

"This is a developing story," NPR disclaimed at the bottom of its report. "Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene, and we will update as the situation develops."