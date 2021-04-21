Left-leaning outlets publish 'deliberately misleading' videos about Columbus shooting

Liberal outlets HuffPost and AJ+ omitted key details or pushed false narratives in their videos about the fatal police shooting of a Black teenager in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday.

HuffPost failed to note the woman who was shot, Ma'Khia Bryant, pushed another female to the ground and lunged at another with a knife when police arrived at the scene.

The misleading HuffPo video was accompanied by the following text, which appeared to paint the police as the villain.

"Black girl killed by police," the text read. "Police in Columbus, OH shot & killed a Black teen around the same time the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial. Body-camera footage showed an officer firing several times at Ma’Khia Bryant before she collapsed to the ground. The video also showed a knife falling next to the teen. Ma’Khia was taken to the hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead. Cops at the scene reportedly told horrified onlookers that ‘blue lives matter.’"

The clip continues eventually shows a crowd of protesters chanting, "Say her name!"

However, the video omitted significant details about the police shooting, suggesting Bryant was unarmed during the encounter. Body camera footage released by Columbus police captured her lunging at two other females, one of whom she attacked with a knife.

Social media users shamed HuffPo for "stirring the pot" and using incendiary language to "inflame" the situation.

Al Jazeera's AJ+ tweeted a video with a similar anti-police narrative.

"A Black 16-year-old girl was killed by police, just hours after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder," its clip began. Some called the video "deliberately misleading."

Unlike HuffPost, the AJ+ video does acknowledge that the police "say the girl lunged at people with a knife." It goes on to identify the race of the officer.

"The officer, who appeared to be white, is being taken off the streets during an investigation," the video continued.

Outlets such as The Daily Beast also misled readers in their initial reporting of the Columbus shooting and were forced to update their premature write-ups.

Others focused on race in their headlines and tweets while omitting key details of the shooting, like the Washington Post.

The Columbus shooting occurred just 20 minutes before a Minneapolis judge announced the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. The jury found the former police officer guilty on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.