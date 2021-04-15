Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Outgoing CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky held up an ‘I hate my job’ sign during meeting: Report

Zirinsky replaced longtime CBS News president David Rhodes in early 2019

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Talk about going out with a bang. 

Outgoing CBS News President Susan Zirinsky reportedly scribbled "I hate my job" on a piece of paper during a meeting and held it up for her colleagues to see, Page Six reported Thursday.

"There was a CBS corporate budget meeting she was in – it dragged on and on – and at one point Susan wrote on a piece of paper ‘I hate my job’ and just held it over her head in protest," a source told the outlet.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Zirinsky, 69, was nearing a deal to step down from her position after just two years in the job. She is expected to remain in the role until a replacement is announced. 

Susan Zirinsky succeeded David Rhodes as CBS News president in early 2019.

According to Page Six, news of Zirinsky's resignation came as little surprise to CBS employees, who picked up on some "not-so-subtle signs" that she was unhappy in her role.

"[S]ources say that it became almost immediately clear that Zirinsky was less content wrangling marquee talent and managing vast budgets," the outlet wrote.

One source told the paper that the network had been "actively interviewing for a successor since before Christmas."

Zirinsky has spent her entire professional life at CBS. She was first hired as a production clerk in the network's Washington bureau in 1972, while she was still attending American University.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Zirinsky is eyeing a production deal with the network’s parent company, ViacomCBS, where she will work on broadcast, cable and streaming programs,

