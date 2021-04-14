ABC, CBS, NBC ignore Rashida Tlaib's call for 'no more policing' following Daunte Wright's death

The call to end policing from one of the most prominent Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill fell on deaf ears in network news divisions, a new study shows.

Following the deadly police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., declared on Twitter Monday that the 20-year-old's death at the hands of Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter "wasn't an accident."

"Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist," Tlaib said. "Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence."

"I am done with those who condone government funded murder," the "Squad" member added. "No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed."

According to a report from NewsBusters, Tlaib's words were ignored by ABC, CBS, and NBC during their nightly news programs Tuesday and Wednesday.

The broadcast networks similarly avoided describing the violence that took place in Brooklyn Center as "riots."

According to ABC, "protests turned violent," while NBC used the term "unrest" and CBS went with "violent protests." ABC’s David Muir even admitted police were "in riot gear" to combat what he called "protesters."

Potter, who tendered her resignation from the Brooklyn Center police force Tuesday, was charged with second-degree manslaughter Wednesday and faces up to ten years in prison. In released body camera footage, Potter is shown pointing her gun at Wright as he resisted arrest while appearing to believe she had grabbed her taser.

