Corporations

What’s in an airline name?
The legal battle between Chevron and lawyers representing a group of villagers in Ecuador dates back to 1993 when U.S. lawyers sued Texaco in a federal court over claims that it contaminated a large portion of the rainforest in northeast Ecuador while looking for oil.
Great Wall Motor officials met with Mexico's top railroad firms to evaluate the states' connectivity.
Company seeks to improve profit margin through streamlined operations and reduced administrative expenses
Chinese businessman Wang Jianlin has announced he's looking for somebody new to run his $91.8 billion business empire -- after his only son said he didn't want to take the reins.
Walmart's Mexico unit will invest $1.3 billion over the next three years, company officials announced Wednesday at an event with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
McDonald's global successes making their way to the states and other exciting menu developments.
Organized crime prosecutors raided the offices of the Mossack Fonseca law firm Tuesday looking for evidence of money laundering and financing terrorism following a leak of documents about tax havens it set up for wealthy international clients.
One of the founders of the law firm at the center of the “Panama Papers” leak of secret documents on Wednesday defended his firm, Mossack Fonseca, and said that he expected few changes to his business model despite world-wide scrutiny.
