CBS News employees in NYC sent home after 2 test positive for coronavirus

CBS News employees at its headquarters in New York City were sent home Wednesday afternoon after two employees reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The company asked employees to work remotely for the rest of the week while the two affected Manhattan buildings are disinfected, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The two employees with the virus work in separate buildings, complicating the matter for the network, the Associated Press reported.

"CBS This Morning" will relocate to the network's Washington studios for its Thursday and Friday shows, according to the AP.

“We have begun planning for this possibility and want everyone to be assured that we’re taking all necessary measures,” CBS News President Suzan Zirinsky said in an email to employees, adding that staff who had contact with the affected employees should self-quarantine for 14 days, The New York Post reported.

“At this point, we anticipate the offices will be open Monday,” Zirinsky added.

Other media companies that have asked employees to temporarily work from home include The New York Times, The Washington Post, WarnerMedia and magazine publishers Meredith Corp. and Condé Nast, according to The Journal.

More than 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S. and by Wednesday afternoon at least 38 have died from it.

