Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'CBS Mornings' hosts say ‘racism is mainstream’ now, gun violence ‘as American as apple pie’

A mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket left ten victims dead

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
CBS morning panel says 'racism is mainstream' following Buffalo shooting Video

CBS morning panel says 'racism is mainstream' following Buffalo shooting

CBS morning panel says 'racism is mainstream' 'as American as apple pie' following Buffalo shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "CBS Mornings" host declared on Monday that racism is now "mainstream" after the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend.

Co-host Gayle King discussed the aftermath of a shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday that left 10 dead and three others injured. Accused Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron planned his allegedly racially motivated attack according to his 180-page manifesto.

LIBERAL WRITER CLAIMS BUFFALO SHOOTER WAS ‘MAINSTREAM REPUBLICAN,’ SAYS PARTY OBSESSED WITH ‘WHITE FERTILITY’ 

A person walks past the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. 

A person walks past the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

King said the shooting shows that racism is "no longer on the fringes."

"I still can’t imagine how this young man at 18 had so much hate. It’s not just against Blacks. The Jewish community’s under attack, LGBTQ is under attack, Asian Americans are under attack. Racism is no longer on the fringes. Racism is mainstream. That is very, very, very scary to me," King said.

Fellow co-host Nate Burleson added that the shooting proved that gun violence has also become as "American as apple pie."

This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011 shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims killed in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. Her sister calls her "a beautiful soul."

This photo dated Oct. 24, 2011 shows Katherine Massey walking near the corner of Elmwood and Tupper in Buffalo, N.Y. Massey was one of the victims killed in the grocery store shooting in Buffalo on Saturday. Her sister calls her "a beautiful soul." (Robert Kirkham/The Buffalo News via AP)

"This country is under attack. Five mass shootings since Friday? Gun violence is as American as apple pie, the sport we watch, and the hot dogs we eat at those games. We have to admit that," Burleson said.

MSNBC HOST COMPARES BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTER TO KYLE RITTENHOUSE 

CBS correspondent Vladimir Duthiers added, "And nowhere is safe. You can’t go to a grocery store to pick up strawberries, can’t go to a concert, a movie, can’t go to school, can’t go to a place of work, synagogue, a church."

"It’s like a Russian roulette no matter where you are. Nothing feels safe to me. Very, very scary. I think people are tired of saying let’s be strong, tired of being strong," King said. 

People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. 

People pay their respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several left-leaning media figures have blamed Republicans for allegedly motivating the shooter in the name of white supremacy with several claiming that Gendron exposited "mainstream Republican" ideas.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.