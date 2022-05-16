'CBS Mornings' hosts say ‘racism is mainstream’ now, gun violence ‘as American as apple pie’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "CBS Mornings" host declared on Monday that racism is now "mainstream" after the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket over the weekend.

Co-host Gayle King discussed the aftermath of a shooting in Buffalo, New York on Saturday that left 10 dead and three others injured. Accused Buffalo mass shooter Payton Gendron planned his allegedly racially motivated attack according to his 180-page manifesto.

King said the shooting shows that racism is "no longer on the fringes."

"I still can’t imagine how this young man at 18 had so much hate. It’s not just against Blacks. The Jewish community’s under attack, LGBTQ is under attack, Asian Americans are under attack. Racism is no longer on the fringes. Racism is mainstream. That is very, very, very scary to me," King said.

Fellow co-host Nate Burleson added that the shooting proved that gun violence has also become as "American as apple pie."

"This country is under attack. Five mass shootings since Friday? Gun violence is as American as apple pie, the sport we watch, and the hot dogs we eat at those games. We have to admit that," Burleson said.

CBS correspondent Vladimir Duthiers added, "And nowhere is safe. You can’t go to a grocery store to pick up strawberries, can’t go to a concert, a movie, can’t go to school, can’t go to a place of work, synagogue, a church."

"It’s like a Russian roulette no matter where you are. Nothing feels safe to me. Very, very scary. I think people are tired of saying let’s be strong, tired of being strong," King said.

Several left-leaning media figures have blamed Republicans for allegedly motivating the shooter in the name of white supremacy with several claiming that Gendron exposited "mainstream Republican" ideas.