CBS didn't include White House statement about Angel Parents in CECOT segment on '60 Minutes'

Editor Bari Weiss decided to hold the story from airing out of concerns it needed more reporting

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
CBS News head allegedly urged for more reporting in canned ‘60 Minutes’ segment: report Video

CBS News head allegedly urged for more reporting in canned ‘60 Minutes’ segment: report

Fox News media and political analyst Howard Kurtz joins ‘America Reports’ to discuss why CBS pulled a ‘60 Minutes’ report on the Trump administration’s deportations to an El Salvador prison.

The White House sent CBS a statement that it did not use for the "60 Minutes" CECOT segment that was delayed by network editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, in which it called on the show to amplify stories of Angel Parents.

"As '60 Minutes' finalized its 'Inside CECOT' report last Thursday, CBS sent the White House a request for comment. A WH spokesperson responded within a few hours. The quote was not included in the ‘60’ report – so, judge for yourself whether it should have been included," CNN media analyst Brian Stelter wrote on X Tuesday.

The statement from White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said, according to the New York Times, "60 Minutes should spend their time and energy amplifying the stories of Angel Parents, whose innocent American children have tragically been murdered by vicious illegal aliens that President Trump are [sic] removing from the country."

CBS, BARI WEISS FACING MOUNTING BACKLASH FROM LIBERAL CRITICS OVER YANKING '60 MINUTES' SEGMENT

60 Minutes Logo

"60 Minutes" pulled a segment titled "Inside CECOT" hours before it was set to air. (Screenshot/CBS News)

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and the White House for comment.

Hours before "Inside CECOT" was set to air on Sunday, "60 Minutes" released a statement saying that the segment was being delayed after it was "determined it needed additional reporting." The segment, which was leaked online after airing in Canada, features correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi interviewing Venezuelan deportees who were sent to the El Salvador's maximum-security prison after being deported by the Trump administration.

Fox News Digital reported that CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss made the decision to delay the segment after determining that, while the interviews were "powerful," the story ultimately did not "advance the ball" and "was not ready."

While the segment omitted the White House statement, it included a clip of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying in March of the deported Venezuelan men, "These are heinous monsters, rapists, murderers, kidnappers, sexual assaulters, predators, who have no right to be in this country and they must be held accountable."

WHO IS SHARYN ALFONSI? '60 MINUTES' CORRESPONDENT IS ALLEGING POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN HER STORY ON CECOT

Sharyn Alfonsi and Bari Weiss

Sharyn Alfonsi (left) has accused Bari Weiss (right) of holding her "60 Minutes" story for political, not editorial, reasons. (Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

Alfonsi accused Weiss of spiking the story based on politics and suggested in a memo that the administration had been silent when she sought interviews. However, it's been reported that the State Department and Department of Homeland Security, as well as the White House, sent on-the-record statements that weren't included in the segment.

"Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices," Alfonsi wrote Monday. "It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision, it is a political one."

"If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient," she added.

BARI WEISS REPORTEDLY 'STUNNED' '60 MINUTES' CREW BY ASKING WHY THE COUNTRY THINKS THEY'RE 'BIASED': REPORT

The full segment aired in Canada through Canada's Global TV app and quickly spread online on Monday. The video did not include any sit-down interviews with Trump officials or any administration statements beyond the brief clip of Leavitt, and another short clip of President Donald Trump praising El Salvador's tough prison system.

Trump in March used a 1798 wartime immigration law to deport 252 Venezuelan migrants whom they allege had ties to a violent gang to El Salvador's CECOT maximum-security prison. (Getty Images)

The White House reportedly sent a statement criticizing "60 Minutes" for focusing on deportees in CECOT over Angel Parents. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Alfonsi noted on "60 Minutes" that the Department of Homeland Security declined an interview request and referred CECOT questions to the El Salvadoran government, which didn't respond to its request.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

