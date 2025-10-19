Bari Weiss reportedly 'stunned' '60 Minutes' crew by asking why the country thinks they're 'biased': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss allegedly "stunned" the staff behind CBS’ "60 Minutes" by asking them why they believed people considered them biased, a new report claimed Sunday.

The New York Times reported about a meeting between Weiss and the staff on Tuesday ahead of an upcoming episode of the news program.

"Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, surprised senior staff at the venerable news program ‘60 Minutes’ during a meeting on Tuesday when she asked a provocative question: Why does the country think you’re biased?" the Times reported.

The article continued, "The inquiry was met with stunned awkwardness, according to three people who recounted details from the private session in Midtown Manhattan. The staff of ‘60 Minutes,’ the nation’s most-watched news program, view their coverage as firmly nonpartisan and reject criticism from President Trump and his allies who argue that it has a liberal slant."

Weiss reportedly has taken a more hands-on approach to leadership by helping to personally book network guests herself, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Middle East policy advisors Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Weiss is also hoping to crack down on internal leaks regarding her private meetings at CBS after some memos and reports have already begun leaking.

Despite some backlash from liberal journalists, the Times reported that some staff members are "hopeful" about Weiss’ leadership, believing it will bring "some needed energy" to the network’s news division.

"Her interest in big interviews and bigger audiences has buoyed some CBS journalists, who think their network, which has cycled through five presidents in five years, needs a shake-up. ‘I love to win,’ she told a group of top producers in her first week," it reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and the Free Press, founded by Weiss, for comment.

"60 Minutes" has been the subject of controversy after President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging CBS News deceitfully edited an exchange former Vice President Kamala Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker ahead of the presidential election.

CBS and parent company Paramount Global later agreed to pay Trump a $16 million settlement in July.