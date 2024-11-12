Carville shreds Vice President Harris’ campaign strategy of not distancing from Biden: ‘We got f-----'

Democratic strategist and former Bill Clinton adviser James Carville provided a postmortem on why Vice President Kamala Harris lost the presidential election last week.

Carville, who predicted a Harris victory in recent weeks, argued that her campaign didn’t do enough to differentiate Harris from the Biden administration, so the voters rejected her along with Biden.

"She couldn't get out there soon enough to say, 'I'm not going to do anything different!’" Carville declared in a video published on YouTube on Sunday.

The pundit recalled his time working on the Clinton campaign and the basic principles he and his team based that winning campaign on.

"If you’re living in country that over two-thirds of people think is on the wrong track, and you’re running for president – I don’t want to be ‘I told you so,’ but in 1992, on the white board, the first thing people think – ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ that was second, was really important – is ‘Change versus more of the same.’"

He then slammed Harris for not ditching Biden’s platform, adding, "All of her advisors were Biden people and they could no longer – [Harris campaign chair] Jen O’Malley Dillon or whatever – she could no more distance herself from Biden than I could from Clinton."

Carville complained that after Biden withdrew from re-election so late in the game, "everything stayed the same" from his campaign to hers.

"The pictures on the wall stayed the same, the furniture stayed the same. The attitude stayed the same and we got f-----" he declared.

Noting how this was a bad strategy, he continued, "Because on the single money question – the single thing that it boils down to is, ‘What would you do different?’"

Later in the clip, Carville berated Democrats for swinging at and missing the "softest pitch you could probably get" this election.

He then slammed those in the party soul-searching about why they lost and offering excuses like racism in the country.

"They’re going to be there and you’re going to have to win elections. You understand that?" he asked.

"Does anybody now doubt that winning is everything, stupid? That if you don’t win, you haven’t done s---," Carville stated. He then slammed the people who cost themselves the election because they didn’t want to badmouth Biden.

"And you can go out and you can feel good about yourself and you can say, ‘Look, President Biden gave me a chance in life. I’m a very loyal person, and I – rather than say anything bad about him – I would rather lose the election.’"

"Aw, f---. Please. Come on. Come on," he said, blasting that attitude. "There’s no higher purpose in politics than winning the election."

Shortly after President-elect Trump won early Wednesday morning, Carville posted a quick YouTube update lamenting that people chose to re-elect Trump despite his baggage and claimed that he would have to "reevaluate" the Democratic Party strategy and his own view of America following the Trump win.

"I just have to get over the fact that I’m 80 years old and I live in a country that has put [in] a felonious bigot, who has no idea of what the world is like — is the most parochial, secular person that you could ever imagine," he said.